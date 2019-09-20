|
|
Peter (Pete) Gray Farrar Jr. passed away on Monday, August 12th at his home in Chula Vista, CA. Pete was born in New York City on April 17th 1980, and throughout his life spent significant time in Los Angeles, New York City, Shelter Island, and most recently San Diego.
Pete was an incredibly creative person and a deep, intuitive thinker. To his core he was a man of great integrity, and he lived his life with strong loyalties to his people. He approached each day with a private fortitude, an incredible sense of humor, and a lot of pride in life itself.
Pete worked very hard to create a rich and meaningful life for himself. He was an impressive craftsman and a lover of the natural world. His passions and talents led him to strong interests in bowhunting and backcountry camping, music, cooking, and working with his hands.
Pete was initially trained in construction and he moved on to master the art of fine woodworking and welding. He was highly regarded as a licensed machinist at his place of work, Solar Turbines.
Pete is survived by his mother (Linda Vincent - Rhinebeck, NY), his father (Peter Farrar Sr. - Chatham, NY), his grandmother (Barbara Kinnee - Rhinebeck, NY), his two sisters (Julenne Mounts - Kula, HI & Kate Farrar - Hudson, NY), his niece and nephew (Zoe & Luke Mounts - Kula, HI), his three uncles (Steve Kinnee - Springfield, OR, Roland Farrar, Craig Farrar), his two cousins (Josh & Caitlin Kinnee), his beloved dog Bricks, and his friends that stretch from coast to coast.
Pete's family and loved ones are deeply heartbroken by his death that came far too soon. Though Pete has left his mark on the world, he had much more love and talent to share with all that knew him.
Published in The Star-News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019