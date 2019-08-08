|
|
Rick Ham, 61, (2/5/58) passed away June 10th, 2019, from a long battle with COPD. Rick was artistic and oh, how he loved to sing! He was good-natured, funny and boy could he tell a story, even if it was wildly inappropriate. He clearly loved making people laugh and smile.
He was deeply loved by his family, friends and particularly his sisters Kathy and Tomi and his brother-in-law Donny Brown who supported him throughout his illness.
Everyone who knew him is asked to celebrate him by raising a glass of a favorite drink in his memory.
"Please don't cry because I am gone; instead be happy that I was here!"
A celebration of his life will be held August 10th in Bonita. 1 to 4
Published in The Star-News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019