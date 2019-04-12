Roberta Olive Hammond was born to Robert and Sabina Plummer Hammond in Jacksonville, FL, on December 8, 1919, the last of twelve children. She was raised and educated in Tampa, FL. On April 22, 1939, she married S. Frasur Shepherd in Tampa. At the end of World War II Roberta and Frasur moved to Chula Vista, CA, where Frasur, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, worked as an aviation mechanic at North Island Naval Air Station and Roberta worked as a hair dresser. Later she established and operated a catering business. She received special recognition by providing catering services for the Nation City, CA, Rotary Club for 49 years!

After Frasur's death in 1987, Roberta married Harry D. Awalt, a fellow church member and longtime family friend.

Roberta was a born again Christian and longtime member of the South Bay Baptist Church in Chula Vista where she was a faithful member of the church choir and where she taught junior high Sunday School classes. One of her favorite songs was "What a Friend We Have in Jesus."

Although Roberta and Frasur did not have any children they were god-parents of Dawn, Heather and Lamont, children of Roger and Sharon Hunt of Brandon, SD.

Roberta loved to travel. She traveled throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In addition to being a world traveler, Roberta loved dogs and cats. She was always willing to take and care for stray animals.

Although she spent the majority of her life in the San Diego, CA, area, she spent her last years in Brandon and Sioux Falls, SD.

Roberta was preceded in death by her entire family and her two husbands. She left many friends, both in California and South Dakota, who will remember her as that lady who loved to sing!

There will be no services for Roberta. Published in The Star-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019