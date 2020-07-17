1/1
Royce Neil Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royce Nell Hamilton died at home Tuesday, July 7th at the age of 79. She was born in Arkansas and moved with her family to National City where she grew up and graduated as a Sweetwater Red Devil in 1959. She loved teaching dance and retired as a San Diego Transit bus driver. She enjoyed board games, playing cards and camping with her family. She was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Royce was preceded in death by her son William Faris of Medford OR. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Faris of Prescott AZ, Katrina White of Bonita CA and Melissa Hamilton of Bonita CA. Her sisters Wilene Dean of Hiwassee, VA, Martha Overman of Yreka, CA & her twin sister Joyce LaFriennere of Thompson Falls, MT. 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star-News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved