Royce Nell Hamilton died at home Tuesday, July 7th at the age of 79. She was born in Arkansas and moved with her family to National City where she grew up and graduated as a Sweetwater Red Devil in 1959. She loved teaching dance and retired as a San Diego Transit bus driver. She enjoyed board games, playing cards and camping with her family. She was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Royce was preceded in death by her son William Faris of Medford OR. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Faris of Prescott AZ, Katrina White of Bonita CA and Melissa Hamilton of Bonita CA. Her sisters Wilene Dean of Hiwassee, VA, Martha Overman of Yreka, CA & her twin sister Joyce LaFriennere of Thompson Falls, MT. 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.



