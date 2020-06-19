Shirley Gilliatt King of Roseburg Oregon, 80, passed in the arms of Jesus on June 13, 2020. She was born in Coalinga, California, on December 11, 1939 to Dr. Henry William and Lena May Gilliatt. She spent her youth in Coalinga. She attended Westmont Bible College in Santa Barbara, California, but within months her mother died suddenly at 59 years old. So, in January of 1958, Shirley returned home where she received her AA degree at Coalinga Community College in 1960.

In 1960 she moved to Oakland, California, to live with her aunt and uncle, where she received her nurse's training at The Alameda County Medical Center from 1962-65. She also worked as a hostess at the Oakland Christian Serviceman's Center where she met her husband (of 55 years), Gene King. They married on December 12, 1964.

In 1966 they moved to Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. There she worked as a nurse at the Yokosuka Naval Base Hospital. In 1967 they adopted their first and only daughter, Aeja, from Korea, after sponsoring her at an Open Doors Orphanage for nine years, at the age of 10. Their first son, Allen Walker King, born in 1967 and their second son Paul Andrew King, born in 1968, were delivered at the Yokosuka Naval Hospital, Japan.

The King family returned to San Diego in 1970 and they settled in Chula Vista, California. In 1972 Gene and Shirley adopted their son, Alan "Al" King at 7 years old. In 1973, their last son, Steven David King was born a Paradise Valley Hospital in San Diego. They attended the First Baptist Church (The Refinery) in Chula Vista, California for over 30 years.

Gene and Shirley moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 2003, to be closer to some of their sons. Shirley was a vital part of the prayer team at New Life Church in Roseburg. Gene and Shirley renewed their wedding vows for their 50th wedding anniversary at New Life Church. Shirley was also continually involved with Child Evangelism Fellowship for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, Gene King of Roseburg, Oregon, her sister Nancy Young of Santa Barbara, California, and brother Jim Gilliatt. Her daughter, Aeja and Frank Netzel, and sons Al, Alan, Paul and Steven. Shirley was also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Child Evangelism Fellowship or MADD.

