Aaron Lee Hassett
Aaron Lee Hassett, 33, born Friday, December 19, 1986, lost his life unexpectedly in an auto accident on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Boulder, Colorado before moving to Indiana in 1990 at the age of five. Aaron graduated from Muncie Central High School in 2005.
Aaron was a member of the Laborers Union and enjoyed working and doing anything that involved the outdoors.
He leaves behind his mother, Carla (Whitehead) Tuttle; stepfather, John Tuttle; father, Ron Hassett; stepmother, Janice (Metcalf); sons, Haiden Lee Hassett, and Keigan Minor; stepsiblings, Danielle Tuttle, Jordan Tuttle, and Mason Hammock; his devoted grandmothers, Carole Whitehead, and Jessie Nielsen; several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins, who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Donald Whitehead, and Richard Nielsen; and aunt, Pam Nielsen.
Aaron loved his son, Haiden more than anything. When they were able to be together he was the happiest ever! Non-stop smiles from ear to ear. Like "two peas in a pod" his mom would say. Aaron longed for the times he could spend time outside fishing, playing baseball, football, and pass with both of his boys.
Those who knew Aaron knew he had "thee biggest heart ever"!! Always there for a friend in need, always there to open a door, always polite, always full of smiles, jokes, and teasing whenever he had the opportunity. And always, always had the best hugs ever! Kids seemed to just swarm around him like bees, they just loved him. He was known as Uncle Aaron to many. Aaron was a good man and tried so hard to be the son that his mother tried to raise and prayed for him to be.
Aaron would have wanted more of his friends to be together to celebrate his life so we will be having a celebration at a later date.
A private service will be held for family only on Saturday.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Those who knew him well, knew that he struggled with anxiety, depression, and ultimately drug addiction. Memorials may be made in Aaron's name to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, (NAMI), 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203; or Habitat for Humanity, 4640 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
"No my son, you were never broken, you were just lost for a bit. Your struggles are over Tweetie bird, and now you can rest easy."
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020