Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Adalee Or "Snookie" "Snooks" Bird


1939 - 2019
Adalee Or "Snookie" "Snooks" Bird Obituary
Adalee "Snooks" or "Snookie" Bird, 79, Yorktown, Indiana, passed away Sunday morning, August 4, 2019.

She was born Monday, December 4, 1939, in Muncie, the daughter of Byron C. and Mildred V. (Green) Lovern. Adalee loved spending time with her family, she was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards and hosted a Euchre Club, and she liked to decorate her home for the different seasons, especially Christmas. Adalee also collected bird houses, liked planting flowers and she was past treasurer of her neighborhood, Autumn Acres.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (husband, Steve) Grasso; two grandchildren, Vince Grasso and Megan Grasso; and her brother, Phil (wife, Jan) Lovern.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron C. and Mildred V. Lovern.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 8, 2019
