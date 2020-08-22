1/1
Adam Mathew Funkhouser
Adam Mathew Funkhouser

Muncie - It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Adam Mathew Funkhouser (Uncle A) on Tuesday August 18, 2020, at the age of 37 years. Adam passed suddenly after being stung many times by a swarm of wasps at his home.

Adam was born in Muncie, graduating from Delta High School in 2001. He was an old soul whose love ran deep. Always willing to lend a hand when needed. He enjoyed peaceful times where he would read, go fishing, or play a tune on one of his many guitars. Even in death, he was willing to do what he could to help another by being a donor.

He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Debbie Funkhouser; his brother, Eric Funkhouser; nephews Cire and Jayce Funkhouser; as well as his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was welcomed to heaven by his father, Jon Funkhouser; grandmother, Barbara Kemp; grandparents Mildred and Russell Funkhouser.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Mike Parker officiating. Cremation will take place following services.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
