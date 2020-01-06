|
Agnes Delite Townsend
Hartford City - Agnes Delite Townsend, 100, passed away at 5:14 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Pennville on October 15, 1919 to Edgar Hummer and Eulia (Winget) Hummer. Both of her parents precede her in death.
Delite graduated from Pennville High School in 1936. She married John A. Townsend on July 20, 1940 in Liberty Center, IN. He precedes her in death on February 14, 1991.
She retired after 28 years of working in food service for Parkside Elementary in Blackford County School System.
Delite was a member of Hickory Grove Church of the Brethren in Dunkirk and she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Richard "Rick" (wife, Dahla) Townsend of Hartford City; grandchild, Kevin Wampner; great-grandchildren, Ciera Corson, Colton Wampner and Ayden Wampner; great-great-grandchild, Oakley Corson; sisters, Yetvie Williams of Indianapolis, Maxine McIlwain of Florida and Dorothy Gall of Milford, IN; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, J. Fred Townsend.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be made to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020