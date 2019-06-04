Aileen Marie Ford



Muncie - Aileen Marie Ford, 90, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Shipshewana.



She was born in Muncie on July 3, 1928, the daughter of Scott and Ruby (Anderson) Fuller and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1946.



Aileen married Robert H. Ford in 1946 and was a dedicated homemaker. She was also a very active seamstress. She was an avid golfer and a member of Crestview Golf Club and attended The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Aileen also enjoyed, quilting, sewing and card games and was a member of Pi Omicron Sorority.



Survivors include her two daughters, Lucinda Blackwell and Dianna Ford; her sister, Sandra Minnick; a sister-in-law, Iona Jones; two granddaughters, Michelle Jeffreys (husband, Cameron) and Melissa Blackwell; a great-grandson, Aidan Jeffreys; along with several nieces and nephews.



Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Ford in 2003; a brother, Fred Conrad; three sisters, Norma King, Annabelle Weaver and Bobbie Ray; and her parents.



Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Private burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2301 West Jackson Street, Muncie Indiana 47303 or , 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary