1/1
Aimée Lynne Southwick
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aimée's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aimée Lynne Southwick

MUNCIE - Aimée Lynne Southwick, 48, passed away, Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital Anderson. She was born December 17, 1971 in Wichita, KS and is the daughter of Terryl Sue (Neilson) Southwick and the late Bradford Lee Southwick.

Aimée was a graduate of Muncie Central High School. She graduated from Ball State University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. Aimée had been employed as a Manufacturing Scientist with Thermo-Fisher Scientific. She loved caring for and being with her four children. Aimée enjoyed cooking, loving animals, traveling and going on Mission Trips with her church. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Muncie.

Aimée is survived by her four children Nathaniel and William Southwick, and Madeline and Ella Southwick-Voors; her mother Terryl Sue Southwick (Neilson) all of Muncie, several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. In addition to her father Bradford Lee Southwick she was preceded in death by her brother Jared Lee Southwick, paternal grandparents William and Betty Southwick; her maternal grandparents Robert and Bette (Ball) Neilson; her aunt Wendy Sandoval and her uncle Craig Neilson.

A Celebration of Life for Aimée will be held in the spring of 2021 at a later date. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved