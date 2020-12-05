Aimée Lynne Southwick
MUNCIE - Aimée Lynne Southwick, 48, passed away, Tuesday December 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital Anderson. She was born December 17, 1971 in Wichita, KS and is the daughter of Terryl Sue (Neilson) Southwick and the late Bradford Lee Southwick.
Aimée was a graduate of Muncie Central High School. She graduated from Ball State University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. Aimée had been employed as a Manufacturing Scientist with Thermo-Fisher Scientific. She loved caring for and being with her four children. Aimée enjoyed cooking, loving animals, traveling and going on Mission Trips with her church. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Muncie.
Aimée is survived by her four children Nathaniel and William Southwick, and Madeline and Ella Southwick-Voors; her mother Terryl Sue Southwick (Neilson) all of Muncie, several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. In addition to her father Bradford Lee Southwick she was preceded in death by her brother Jared Lee Southwick, paternal grandparents William and Betty Southwick; her maternal grandparents Robert and Bette (Ball) Neilson; her aunt Wendy Sandoval and her uncle Craig Neilson.
A Celebration of Life for Aimée will be held in the spring of 2021 at a later date.