Dr. Alan C. English
Muncie - Dr. Alan C. English, 77, passed away at Waters Edge Village, Muncie, IN on December 12, 2019. Alan was born in Paragould, AR on November 16, 1942, the son of Wallace D. and Frances Sue (Hodge) English.
Alan was an Associate Professor of Theatre at Ball State University. He completed his PhD at the University of Missouri-Columbia and joined the Ball State faculty in 1969. Alan taught classes in acting and directing for 25 years. He directed numerous productions, including Jesus Christ Superstar, On Golden Pond, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Homecoming, The Odd Couple, Death of a Salesman, and A Streetcar Named Desire. His students will remember him for leading theatre trips to New York City and London, "Thoughts for a Day," improvisational exercises, sense of humor, and mentoring. Alan also enjoyed entertaining family and friends at his home in Monticello, IN where he relished boating, water skiing, and playing chess and poker.
Alan is survived by his son Eric H. English (wife, Janelle); two grandsons, Will Alan and Samuel Eric; his partner Beth Messner; four brothers, Frank English of Turlock CA, Ronald "Pete" English (wife, Judy) of Odessa, TX; Joseph English (wife, Joann) of Burnsville, MN; Tim English (wife, Lynn) of Ft. Smith, AR; and cousin/brother Edward "Ned" Glenn (wife, Patricia) of Louisiana, MO. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Merrill English, and sister-in-law Carolyn English.
The family extends a special note of appreciation to the staff of Waters Edge Village for their devotion to Alan's care and kindness to his family.
Services will be held at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home in Monticello, IN on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation is from 11 am until 1 pm, with the funeral service immediately afterward. Rev. Roberta Cook will officiate.
Burial will follow in the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dept. of Theatre & Dance, Ball State University, Muncie, IN and Happy Tails Animal Care Center, 8954 NW Shafer Dr., Monticello, IN, 47960.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019