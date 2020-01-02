|
Alan "Al" D. Baker
Yorktown - Alan "Al" D. Baker, 84, of Yorktown, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Al was born on December 1, 1935 in Maple Rapids, Michigan to the late D. Dale and Marian (Hicks) Baker. He was a 1954 Graduate of St. John's High School. He attended Michigan State University for 2 years and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in business. Al worked at Andy IGA in St. John's, MI, Eavey's, and then spent over 38 years at Marsh Supermarket. After retiring from Marsh he worked for Marsh Credit Union. Al also owned and operated Baker-Finley Mini Warehouse. Al was a member of the Yorktown United Methodist Church, Theta X I Fraternity, and was a past member of the Elks Lodge. He was past president of the Marsh Credit Union, a Kentucky Coronel. Al was very active with coaching JAA baseball, Salvation Army bell ringing, Christmas Baskets, and Men's breakfast and helped with community meals. Al enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and caring for his garden and fruit trees. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved attending his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids events.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Baker; three sons, Rick Baker (wife Debbie), Randy Baker (wife Theresa), and Ron Baker (wife Joni); a daughter, Arline Applegate (husband Bruce); 12 grandchildren, Jessica Tallent (husband Matt), Joshua Baker (wife Brienna), Jennifer Turner (husband Travis), Marie Gilb (husband Mitch), Morgan Hurst (husband Chris), Julie Caudill (husband Justin), Courtney Baker, Justin Baker, Darrian Baker (fiancé Blake), Emily Baker, Ashley Baker, and Stephanie Baker; eight great-grandchildren, Lakelie, Meadow, Memphis, Kambrie, Isabella, Paisley, Wren, and Lincoln; four brothers, Guy Baker (wife Emmajean), Mitchell Baker, Robin Baker (wife Faye), and O. Jeffrey Baker (wife Mary Ann); one sister Bonnie Jo Henry (husband Chuck); two sisters-in-law, Susie Keller (husband Neil) and Mary Tagtmeyer (husband Dick); and several nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Taylor; father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Heller; two nephews, and two nieces.
A funeral service to celebrate Al's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Kate Muhlbaier and Pastor Cindy Osgood will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 and also one hour prior to the funeral on Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Moran, Dr. Charles Routh and his staff, and Dr. Lora Jones-McClure and the rest of the IU Health BMH Hospice Staff for their compassionate care they gave to Al.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or the Yorktown United Methodist Church, 2301 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020