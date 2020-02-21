|
Albert Hayes Polson
Dunkirk - Albert Hayes Polson, of Dunkirk, IN, went to be with the Lord at 1:05 PM, Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 unexpectedly at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born in Albany, KY, on June 14, 1939 a son of the late Georgie (Vitatoe) and John E. Polson. Albert was the loving husband of Barbara D. Polson who he happily married in 1977 and sadly lost in 2003. He was a hard working man who dedicated many years to oil wells, Brooks Containers, and retired in 2003 from Sterling Casting in Bluffton, IN, after 44 years of service. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dunkirk Elks Lodge #1776, Moose Lodge #1352, and Loyal Order of Moose Life Member. Albert was a sincere and honest man with a heart of gold. He would help anyone in need and would give the shirt off his back. He lived by the motto "Do unto others as you would want them to do to you!" He loved to cook and feed people, help children who needed to earn extra money by giving them odd jobs around his house. He loved the game of Baseball and The Cincinnati Reds. He was a devoted husband, son, uncle, and friend. He was a humble servant and will be greatly missed at the First American Baptist Church of Dunkirk, Moose Family Lodge and Dunkirk Elks Lodge. He leaves in loving memory a sister; Dorothy Stinson (husband Dorrance), 2 nephews; "Skip" Stinson (wife Tina), Bill Fowler, niece; Sharon Allen, many great nieces and nephews, and more friends than one can count. A special thank you to his dear friend and "side kick" Kamerin Ritter and Tammy Phillips his pastor and confidant. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Barbara, sister; Glemma Fowler, 2 nieces; Delores Bird and Barbara Brown. Friends are invited to call Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the First American Baptist Church in Dunkirk, IN, as well as Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 PM. Funeral services will follow at the church at 12 PM with Pastor Tammy Phillips officiating. Burial will be held in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First American Baptist Church in Dunkirk or Mooseheart of Chicago. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020