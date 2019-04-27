Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gant Funeral Homes- Yorktown Chapel
2215 S. Broadway St.
Yorktown, IN
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Gant Funeral Homes- Yorktown Chapel
2215 S. Broadway St.
Yorktown, IN
Muncie - Albert Howard Hughes III, 32, of Muncie, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.

Albert was born on August 31, 1986 in Selma. He attended Muncie Central High School and was currently enrolled in Ivy Tech Community College for HVAC. Albert was a United States Army Veteran serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the Selma American Legion. Albert enjoyed boxing, working out, and fishing.

Albert is survived by his mother, Patricia (Kabel) Hughes of Parker City; his father, Albert Howard Hughes Jr. of Selma; three sisters, Mariah (Hughes) Groves (husband David) of Deer Park, TX, Amanda Hughes of Parker City, and Angela Marie Hughes of Farmland; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Albert's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes- Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Ben Lang will officiate with military honors conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Gant Funeral Homes- Yorktown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Albert to Brianna's Hope, 115 E. Water St., Portland, IN 47371.

Share a memory of Albert and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller Families are honored to celebrate Albert's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 27, 2019
