Dr. Albert Hugh Jones
Dr. Albert Hugh Jones, 89, was relieved of his earthly assignment by heart failure on July 15, 2020 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Margaret Louise Jones nee Barton; daughters Holli Jones, Springport, Indiana, and Gwen Jones, Muncie, Indiana; brothers Dr. Lloyd G. Jones (Marilyn) Granbury, Texas, and the Reverend Walter A. Jones (Myrna) McConnelsville, Ohio; niece Tamara Young (Steve); nephews Douglas (Kitty), Lloyd Alan (Kimberly), Michael (Letty) and Craig (Lori); grand-nieces Peggy, Alexis, Victoria, Emily and Lydia and Grace; and grand-nephews Aaron, Russell, Tristan, Jacob, Mikeal, Connor, Campbell and Liam; and two cats, Little Guy and Spooky. He was preceded in death by his nephew Jeffery.
A United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, Dr. Jones held three degrees from the Ohio State University. A teacher and teacher educator for thirty-eight years, he directly influenced the lives and careers of many thousand students. As a scholar in the history and philosophy of education, he wrote or co-wrote four books and a number of papers, including especially The Moral Dimensions of Knowledge, in which he demonstrated that all formal knowledge must be rooted in moral commitment to confronting reality, to the integrity of reason, language and inquiry, and to openness to public examination. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and the Midwest History of Education Society, and a charter member and president emeritus of the International Society for Educational Biography. He also was a past member of the Cowan Lions Club.
After his retirement he served as the director of Storehouse Ministries, and later organized the food pantry for Covenant Partners Ministries; in these two responsibilities he helped thousands of Muncie residents who were experiencing food insecurity.
As a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity Dr. Jones participated in the construction of seven Habitat houses for the East Central Indiana region.
An active churchman and committed ecumenical, Dr. Jones served at various times as a deacon in the United Church of Christ, an elder in the United Presbyterian Church, as a certified lay speaker in the United Methodist Church, and as a Sunday school teacher.
He was also a poet, a painter, and a gardener.
Ad Majoram Gloriam Dei.
Services will be held at Corinth United Methodist Church, 3210 W County Road 400 S, Muncie, Indiana 47302 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Family and friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Covenant Partners Food Pantry, 911 W. Jackson St., Muncie, Indiana 47305 or Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, 6621 N. Old State Rd 3, Muncie, Indiana 47303
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
