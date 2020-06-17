Albert Lee Curtis
Muncie - Albert Lee Curtis, 72, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Muncie.
He was born December 30, 1947 in Muncie.
Albert worked for Hardee's Restaurant and later Canon Industries, and was with Hillcroft Services for 42 years.
He loved tractors, muscle cars, race cars and watching NASCAR and many other sports. One of his favorite things to do was going out to eat on Friday nights with his friends, and hanging out with his girlfriend of many years, Virginia Prime.
Albert was friendly and sweet, and a kind teddy bear.
He is survived by his brother, Walter "Ray" Curtis; and his Hillcroft family.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 3:30 pm until service time at 4:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Funeral Services for Albert will be held at 4:30 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Muncie - Albert Lee Curtis, 72, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Muncie.
He was born December 30, 1947 in Muncie.
Albert worked for Hardee's Restaurant and later Canon Industries, and was with Hillcroft Services for 42 years.
He loved tractors, muscle cars, race cars and watching NASCAR and many other sports. One of his favorite things to do was going out to eat on Friday nights with his friends, and hanging out with his girlfriend of many years, Virginia Prime.
Albert was friendly and sweet, and a kind teddy bear.
He is survived by his brother, Walter "Ray" Curtis; and his Hillcroft family.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 3:30 pm until service time at 4:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Funeral Services for Albert will be held at 4:30 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.