Albert Lee Curtis
Muncie - Albert Lee Curtis, 72, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Muncie.

He was born December 30, 1947 in Muncie.

Albert worked for Hardee's Restaurant and later Canon Industries, and was with Hillcroft Services for 42 years.

He loved tractors, muscle cars, race cars and watching NASCAR and many other sports. One of his favorite things to do was going out to eat on Friday nights with his friends, and hanging out with his girlfriend of many years, Virginia Prime.

Albert was friendly and sweet, and a kind teddy bear.

He is survived by his brother, Walter "Ray" Curtis; and his Hillcroft family.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 3:30 pm until service time at 4:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Funeral Services for Albert will be held at 4:30 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
