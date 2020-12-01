Albert Lee Love



North Vernon, IN - Albert Lee Love, 83, of North Vernon, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence.



He is survived by his son, Alex (Amanda) Love of Evansville; brothers, Michael (Nancy) Covey of Texas and David Covey of Eaton; and sisters, Vivian Clevenger and Bonnie Martinez, both of Hartford City.



A funeral service for Albert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hayden Methodist Church with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Hayden Cemetery. Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted to the care of these arrangements.









