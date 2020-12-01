1/
Albert Lee Love
Albert Lee Love

North Vernon, IN - Albert Lee Love, 83, of North Vernon, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his son, Alex (Amanda) Love of Evansville; brothers, Michael (Nancy) Covey of Texas and David Covey of Eaton; and sisters, Vivian Clevenger and Bonnie Martinez, both of Hartford City.

A funeral service for Albert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hayden Methodist Church with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Hayden Cemetery. Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services was entrusted to the care of these arrangements.




Published in The Star Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hayden Methodist Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hayden Methodist Church
December 1, 2020
The Loves were the first neighbor to welcome my family into Hayden. Very kind and down to earth souls. We couldnt ask better! You will be so missed ,not waving as I pass your house. Our deepest sympathy. ... Hubbard family
Sheleese Hubbard
Neighbor
