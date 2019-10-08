|
Albert Lee "Tom" Oren
Chesterfield - Albert Lee "Tom" Oren , 84, of Chesterfield, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Yorktown Manor.
He was born on February 16, 1935 in Parker City, Indiana, the son of Herbert N. and Ella (Coons) Oren. He married Joyce E. (Sallee) Oren on June 17, 1957. She preceded him in death on September 2, 2019. Tom served in the US Army and then was employed by GM Delco Battery for 37 1/2 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of Chesterfield Community Church of God and enjoyed wood working, gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three children; Cheryl Ann Oren of Indianapolis, Eric Lee (Laurie Barker) Oren of Anderson, and Erin Jay ( Andrea Amos) Oren of Pendleton; five grandchildren; Brooke (Jason) Greer, Baylee, Karlie, Morgan and Mackenzie Oren; three great grandchildren; Hallie and Abigail Greer and Kingston Smith; a sister, Mary Jane (John) Storck of Walcottville, and Vernon (Claudelle) Oren of Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was also preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Howard and Herbert "Jack" Oren and a sister, Frances Johnston.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Chesterfield Community Church of God with Dr. Jerry Grubbs officiating. Burial will take place in the Union Cemetery in Windsor, Indiana.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the church.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Chesterfield Community Church of God.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements.
