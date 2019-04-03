Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Alberta "Birdy" Cain Obituary
Alberta "Birdy" Cain

Muncie - Alberta "Birdy" Cain, 57, passed away Friday afternoon, March 29, 2019, at The Waters Edge Village.

She was born in Muncie on July 8, 1961, the daughter James I. and Ramona C. (Barker) Cash and attended Muncie schools.

Birdy enjoyed fishing and music.

Surviving are her son, Paul Nay, Muncie; three daughters, Viola Nay (Randy Masters), Muncie, Molly Midtgard (husband, Shannon) and Ramona Ritchie, both of Higginsville, MO; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Ora Browning, Muncie; a brother, Alfred Cash, New Castle; and a niece and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James I. Cash, Jr.; and a sister, Flora May Cash.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 3:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednessday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 3, 2019
