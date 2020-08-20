Alberta Louise Claflin
Alberta Louise Claflin, 85, passed away at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Bridgewater Nursing Centre.
She was born in Lebanon, MO on April 16, 1935 to Albert David Reid and Ollie Louise (Fegurson) Reid. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Alberta married Eric Lloyd "Butch" Claflin on January 31, 1981 in Fort Wayne. He passed away on January 15, 2016.
She was a homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed fishing and loved her flowers and gardening.
Alberta was a member of Kingsley Full Gospel Church and also attended The Old Country Church.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Donald E. (wife, Tina) Claflin of Grabill, IN and Gerald (wife, Carol) Emshwiller of CA; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Earl Reid of Hartford City, Barbara (husband, Pastor Clarence) Baker of Hartford City, Wanda (husband, Kenneth) Hague of Ridgeville, Beverly (husband, Gary) Reichert of Upland, Sandra (husband, Dave) Williams of Hartford City, David Lee Reid of Hartford City and Gary (wife, Connie) Reid of Piles Grove, NJ; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Donald Lloyd "Dude" Emshwiller.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Kingsley Full Gospel Church, 4030 South 700 East Dunkirk, IN 47336
