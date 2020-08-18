Aldon R. (Richard) Veach
Muncie - Rev. Aldon R (Richard) Veach
Richard Veach, age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 15, 2020. He was born May 19, 1933 in Fayette County, Ohio, the son of Rev. Alva and Goldie (Justice) Veach. In July 1955, he married the love of his life, Janice (Gullett) Veach.
Rev. Veach was a graduate of Jackson High School in Jackson, Ohio and Andrew Barber College in Columbus, Ohio. He was employed by the Bexley Barber Shop in Columbus, Ohio, before attending Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, Illinois where he earned a THD Degree. He was ordained in the Church of the Nazarene in 1966. Rev. Veach pastored the Dolton, Illinois Church of the Nazarene for nine years. In 1973, he accepted the pastorate of Riverview Church of the Nazarene in Muncie, where he pastored for 23 ½ years. After his retirement in June of 1996, he continued to serve the Lord as interim Pastor and Minister of Music at the North Manchester, Modoc and New Castle Westview Churches of the Nazarene and United New Hope Church in Muncie. He has been active in community affairs including Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Practical School of Nursing, Vice-President and treasurer of the Delaware County Ministerial Association and President and Treasurer of the Muncie Zone Nazarene Ministerial Association.
Although he and his wife were not blessed with children of their own, they frequently took young people into their home and helped them over the years. Several people called them Mom and Dad, or Grandma and Grandpa and brought their babies over to visit the grandparents. They made a huge impact on the lives of so many, loving them and introducing them to Christ. There are many in Heaven today, because of them.
Several people were called into ministry or service under their ministry, serving in various states and some still keep in contact. There were nine called to preach or be a pastor's wife when they were in Dolton and others in Indiana, some who have served as a part of the NEI District, including David Houk, Paul White and Roger Strong.
Rev. Veach is survived by siblings: Doris Aills, Donna Cassell, Louise Shields (Don) and Ronald Conley (Barbara) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Janice, his wife of 64 years, and his parents as well as several siblings: Eleanor Libe, Lonnie Conley, Imogene McCormick, Edward Conley, Ann Halze, Nelson Veach, Rev. George Veach, Irene Gifford, Rev. Edward Veach, and Joe Bob Conley.
The funeral for Rev. Veach will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Riverview Church of the Nazarene, 2600 E. Willard, in Muncie. Calling hours will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the church. He will be buried in Morehead, Kentucky beside his wife on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to United New Hope Church of the Nazarene 4101 S. Eaton Ave. Muncie, IN 47302.
