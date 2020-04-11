|
Alecia Dawn Corder
Muncie - Alecia Dawn Corder 35, passed away suddenly Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020.
She was born on April 30, 1984 in Muncie. Alecia went to Muncie Southside High School and attended Brown Mackey University. While at Southside, she was a member of the Spirit of South Band Flag Corps. where she competed at both local and state levels. She enjoyed playing volleyball and softball. She had a passion for writing, drawing and anything that involved being in the outdoors.
Alecia attended Full Gospel Church and Union Chapel Ministries. Alecia had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. She would never hesitate the opportunity to speak to a stranger.
Above all, she cherished her Sons, family and friends.
Surviving are her sons: Dallas Lee Workman (Redkey), Jordan Josiah Waller (Muncie); Father, Homer Lee Corder (Muncie); Mother: Lamona Jonelle (husband-Randy Crago), (Huntington); Step-brother, Tristan Crago (wife Jessica), (Orland, IN); Step-sister, Cortney (husband Matthew Elzy), (Huntington, IN); Grandfather; Archie Whitton (Kokomo, IN); Step-grandfather, Sam Crago (Huntington, IN); several Aunts, Uncles & Cousins, including Aunt Doris (husband-Tony Mille); her sons Brad and Steve (Muncie); Aunt Kathy Lewis-Stone; her daughters, Amanda and Ashley) (Muncie).
She was preceded in death by her son, Josiah Isreal Waller; her fiancé, Jeremy Lee; paternal grandparents, Homer Thomas (wife-Dora Corder); maternal-grandmother, Mary Burnsworth; maternal step-grandmother, Phillis Crago; uncles; Jerry Wayne and Paul Gene Corder; and special cousin, A J Lewis.
We Love and Miss You. You'll Always be our little girl.
Private Services were held.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020