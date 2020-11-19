1/1
Alexis Michael Brand
Alexis Michael Brand

Alexis Michael Brand passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020. He attended St. Lawrence School, Burris High School, and Ball State University. He had worked at the family sheet metal business with his father. In recent years illness and injuries prevented continuing his career. He was passionate about playing his drums, making music with his friends and sitting around a bonfire with friends and relatives.

He is survived by his mother Lydia (Brian Brouillard) Smith, father Michael, step-mother Kathy, brother Julien (Natalie), nephew Henry, niece Sophie, stepdaughter, Amanda (Jeremy) Wilson, special nephew Jeremy Flores, aunt Marilyn Goldman, aunt Jenny Dick, cousin Jeffrey (Katya) Dick, aunt Kathy (John) Morris, cousin Lance (Lisa) Brand, cousin Scott Sears, companion Laura VanMatre, and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, Stepbrother John Lucas Smith, and uncles Stephen Dick and Dwayne Goldman. A memorial celebration of Alex's life will occur at a later date. Gifts to honor Alex may be sent to Go Fund Me at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexis-brand-end-of-life-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
