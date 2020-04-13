Services
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
259 N. Main St
Upland, IN 46989
(765) 998-2101
Resources
Alfred M. Fights

Alfred M. Fights Obituary
Alfred M. Fights

(February 11, 1926 -

April 11, 2020)

Alfred M. Fights, 94, of Matthews, went to his eternal reward on Saturday April 11, 2020 in University Nursing Center, Upland, where he resided since his wife Viola C. (Elliott) Fights passed away on November 23, 2018.

He was born in Matthews on February 11, 1926, the son of the late Val and Thelma (Brown) Fights and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from Warner Gear, Muncie and later was employed by Matthews Feed & Grain. He attended Bible Tabernacle, Muncie.

Alfred loved to help others. He would give to anyone in need but most of all, he loved the Lord and devoted his life to serving Him and witnessing.

Survivors include three daughters: Shirley Wolford, Betty Wyatt, and Gean Latham; and three sisters: Beatrice (Charles) Nash; Janet (Delmar) Rector; and Patricia (Larry) Gillespie.

In addition to his parents and wife of 58 years, Viola, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Virginia (Cecil) Wright and Barbara (Fred) Black; brothers: Robert (Virginia) Fights; Virgil (Dorothy) Fights; and Howard "Whitey" (Barbara) Fights.

The family would like to thank special friends Dave Rodgers and Jerimiah & Rebecca Freehan for their loving care of Alfred for many years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a private visitation and funeral service will he held. If you wish to view the live stream of the funeral service, please call the funeral home at (765) 998-2101.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
