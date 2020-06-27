Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfreda Welch 73, departed this life on June 18, 2020. There will be viewing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10:00am til 12:00pm. Service starts at 12:00pm, at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted by Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.









