Alfretta "Madge" Bullard
Muncie - Alfretta "Madge" (Burgess) Bullard, 92, grasped the angels' hands that took her to heaven Tuesday morning April 16, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. Madge's health being affected by numerous strokes and the onset of Parkinson's disease never prevented her from living the life of a prayer warrior with a direct line to heaven to all who knew her. Madge was born to Myrtle Mae (Curry) Burgess and Elbert Preston Burgess on April 11, 1927 in Whitman, West Virginia attending school at Mann High. She married James Ray Adkins in 1945 and moved to Muncie in 1954. She always remained a coal miner's daughter who loved to travel, enjoyed family and attending church at True Light Baptist Church.
Surviving Madge are daughter: Sharon (Gary) Roberts, son: Elbert Ray Adkins, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Madge's parents, husbands James Ray Adkins and Fred P. Bullard Jr., twin daughters: Vanetta Brown(Erchel Brown) Alfretta "Alfie" Sewell, daughter: Linda F. Hollars and grandson Stephen Beeler preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary 801 West Adams Street, Muncie on Monday April 22, 2019 at 1:00pm with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11am until the time of the service.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019