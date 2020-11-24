1/1
Alice Baldwin
1949 - 2020
Alice Baldwin

Winchester - Alice Mae Baldwin, 71, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1949, in Greenville Ohio, to Lester and Betty (Bruner) Wilt Stroud.

Alice graduated from Driver High School as part of the Class of 1967. She was a member of the East Street Congregational Christian Church, and served as the secretary from 1990-2002. She was well known through the Amish community as a friend and driver. She also square danced for 40 years. Alice enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, sewing, puzzles, vacationing with family, and spending time with her dogs. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Alice is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jolyne (Jolly) Baldwin; four sons, Joe (Stephanie) Baldwin of Winchester, Justin (Kari) Baldwin of Winchester, Eric (Leah) Baldwin of Pittsburgh, PA, and David (Jessica) Baldwin of Winchester; 8 grandchildren, Emma, Ella, Ethan, Owen, Lyla, Elliot, Simon and Luke Baldwin; brothers, Jack (Connie) Wilt and John (Jane) Wilt; sister in law, Cathie Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepfather, Basil Stroud.

A private service to celebrate Alice's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials in Alice's name may be made to the East Street Congregational Christian Church, 128 N. East St., Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
NOV
27
Service
02:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home

