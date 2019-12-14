|
Alice Conner
Muncie - Alice E. (Armitage) Conner, 96, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019, at Signature Health Care Center, following a brief illness.
She was born on April 25, 1923 in Hartford City, Indiana, the daughter of Frank S. and Lessie M. (Fenner) Armitage.
Alice graduated from Hartford City H.S. in 1941. She married the love of her life, Everett Cecil Conner June 6, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2007. Mrs. Conner worked for Ft. Wayne Corrugated in Hartford City, and later for Essex Wire in Matthews. She was a homemaker and greatly enjoyed her family. She was a member of the Gaston Nazarene Church, and later attended the E.C.I. Church of God in Eaton.
She was very proud of her heritage, which included an ancestor from the Revolutionary War, and her grandfather, Liberty Armitage of Blackford County, who was a Union veteran of the Civil War.
She is survived by two daughters, Ginny Crone (Joseph), Hartford City, and Nancy Hendershot (Paul), Lafayette; thirteen grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Libby Rehse (Bob), Yorktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 64 years, she was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Bedwell; two sons, Keith Conner (Carmen), and Timothy Conner; her parents; brother Chester Smith; and sister Elsie Hastings.
A very special thank you to the family members and caregivers who devoted their time and energy in caring for Alice the past few years, especially her granddaughter Beth.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10AM at Parson Mortuary in Muncie, with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM, and one hour prior to the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army at 1015 N. Wheeling Ave. Muncie, IN 47303 or The Muncie Mission at725 Liberty St, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019