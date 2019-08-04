Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
1945 - 2019
Alice Hall Obituary
Alice Hall

Muncie - Alice Faye Hall, 73, passed away Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, at the Willow Bend Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on October 19, 1945, in Sparta, Tennessee the daughter of Riley O. and Mildred (Hyder) Henry.

Alice is a 1963 graduate of Muncie South side High School and later married Robert "Joe" Hall on July 2, 1981 in Muncie. After working various places, she became a homemaker for the majority of her married life.

Besides her husband of 39 years, Joe, she is survived by 2 daughters, Katie Nichols, Virginia and Angie Miller, Tampa, Florida; several grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother Michael Henry and 2 sisters, Kay Morris and Kimberely Henry.

Funeral services will be held at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 4, 2019
