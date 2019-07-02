Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hefley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Hefley


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Hefley

Muncie - Alice "Lavonne" Hefley, 79, passed away Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Columbus, Indiana the daughter of John and Violet Lavonne (Chandler) Hefley.

Lavonne had graduated from Muncie Central High School in the 1957 Class and went on to further her education in college another two years. She eventually became a Secretary for the Muncie Aviation for 32 years prior to her retirement in 2016. Ms. Hefley had been a member of the Avondale United Methodist Church where she served on the Pastor Parrish Committee, the United Methodist Women's Circle and as a part time Sunday school teacher. Lavonne enjoyed people and would volunteer all the time to help out at the church.

Survivors include one son, Guy Cook, Muncie; four granddaughters, Brittany, May, Katie and Gracee Cook all of Muncie; daughter-in-law, Wendy Phipps, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three older bothers, Bill Chuck and Ernie Hefley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. until service time.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now