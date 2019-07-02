|
Alice Hefley
Muncie - Alice "Lavonne" Hefley, 79, passed away Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Columbus, Indiana the daughter of John and Violet Lavonne (Chandler) Hefley.
Lavonne had graduated from Muncie Central High School in the 1957 Class and went on to further her education in college another two years. She eventually became a Secretary for the Muncie Aviation for 32 years prior to her retirement in 2016. Ms. Hefley had been a member of the Avondale United Methodist Church where she served on the Pastor Parrish Committee, the United Methodist Women's Circle and as a part time Sunday school teacher. Lavonne enjoyed people and would volunteer all the time to help out at the church.
Survivors include one son, Guy Cook, Muncie; four granddaughters, Brittany, May, Katie and Gracee Cook all of Muncie; daughter-in-law, Wendy Phipps, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three older bothers, Bill Chuck and Ernie Hefley.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, from 9:00 A.M. until service time.
