|
|
Alice M. Estep
Muncie - Alice M. Estep, 98, of Muncie, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by family at home. She was born on Wednesday, May 18, 1921 to the late Robert Sparks and Marie (Hutchens) Sparks.
Alice was a lifelong resident of Muncie. She graduated from Muncie Central High School Class of 1939. She married William Estep Jr. on December 25, 1940 and raised her family here in Muncie. Alice attended Forest Park Church of the Nazarene. She was an avid reader. Alice loved being outdoors, picnics, traveling and vacationing in North Webster, Indiana and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Survivors include her sons, Larry (Marta) Estep of Muncie, and William (Karen) Estep of Seymour, Tennessee; sisters, Betty Reed of Castro, California, Rita Joan Charles of Muncie, and Geneva Koons of Muncie; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; a daughter, Marcia Estep; and a grandson, Richard Lee Estep.
The family wishes to thank I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital for all their kindness and the great care they gave her. Also thank you to Signature Healthcare for their kind care and the wonderful staff that took care of her.
A private funeral service was held Friday, February 14, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, 2105 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020