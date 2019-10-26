|
Alice Mae Pitsenbarger
Muncie - Alice Mae Pitsenbarger, 97, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Piqua, Ohio on August 25, 1922, the daughter of Roy M. and Alberta (Drieling) Carter.
Listen closely. You can hear her, calling you by your first and middle names and saying, "No that's enough crying dear, let's remember all of the happy times we had together." So, you will smile through your tears, walk through your house until you find the blanket she made you and surround yourself in her memories. Alice Mae (Konz) Ptisenbarger passed away peacefully on October 24 surrounded by her family. We call her Mom, Grandma Alice, Grandma Muncie, Aunt Alice, Neighbor Alice, Friend Alice, and many other names; however, we all feel the same emotions when we think of her: joy and love. Alice had the innate ability to make us all feel as though we were the most important person in the world to her. She sent us a birthday card every year; she perfectly wrapped us presents under her beautiful Christmas tree; she filled her candy table with our favorite treats that she let us eat no matter what our mothers said; she listened to every word of every phone call; most importantly, she never let us win at a game of cards. Long before she was grandma Alice, she fell in love with the boy next door: Rodger Konz. They lived and loved for over fifty years while raising three amazing children, Rex Konz(Nancy), Timothy Konz(Connie), and Joyce Terrell(Terry). They had homes in Piqua, Ohio and in Muncie, Indiana that were both filled with music, card games, laughter, and the best mashed potatoes in the Midwest. After filling her candy bowl at the end of each work day at High Street church, she would return home to care for her family for the evening, almost always ending her day ironing in the basement while listening to her favorite music on the radio. And as often as she could, she would return to Ohio to see her Piqua family and bring them their favorite foods such as cheesy potatoes. Once a year she put her friends first, she and Rodger would make a trip to Indiana State Parks with her card club to enjoy the sun and all the cards they could handle. As her kids grew and had children of their own, she became Grandma Alice to 12 grandchildren; Chris Konz, Corine(Konz)List, Kimberly(Konz)Breyer, Mark Konz, Robin(Konz)Fry, Lisa(Konz) O'Dell, Laura(Konz)Moore, David Konz, Denise(Konz)Harvey, Melissa(Konz)Nemeth, Paige(Konz)Carter, and BJ StJohn. She crocheted fancy blankets and knit soft blankets for each and every one. She also made blankets for endless babies outside of her immediate family; she believed that every baby needed a blanket made just for them. She took dozens of pictures at every birthday, baptism, and graduation. She offered endless opportunities for weekends at grandma's house where her grandchildren would come and play with the Noah's Ark set and help her fill the bird feeders; each one feeling as though he or she was her favorite. She loved having her family all under one roof especially at Thanksgiving when her extended family known as the "Piqua Family" would join us for a magnificent meal and all the orange punch we could drink. Once a year was not enough for Alice to be surrounded by family, so we also gathered at a Holidome for a weekend of endless swimming, countless games, and continual laughter. She didn't want to just have a family, she wanted to build a family that knew each other and loved each other. After the early passing of her husband Rodger, she surprised us all by demonstrating a new gift of love: young love. At the age of 70, Alice received a phone call from her high school sweetheart Frank Pitsenbarger. As a widower who lost his only son, Billy to the Vietnam War, Frank quickly fell in love with the happiness that surrounded Alice from her friends and family. He kissed her and held her hand in front of everyone, even when her grandchildren chided her singing, "Grandma's got a boyfriend, Grandma's got a boyfriend." Frank and Alice married in 1993 and the second love of her life made sure she wanted for nothing. He moved to Muncie; he quickly learned about all of the people she loved; and he introduced her to the Paratrooper community that had supported him through the death of his son. The PJs scooped Alice in and loved her as though she had been with him all along. Watching Grandma fall in love was an unbelievable gift of hope and joy. Frank and Alice enjoyed 10 years of marriage before Frank passed away, leaving Alice with a lifetime of memories in just a few short years. Grandma would carry the love of both of her husbands to her children, grandchildren, over forty great- grandchildren, and even a few great-great-grandchildren. For 97 years, Alice's smile was a beacon of love, her laughter filled any room, and her heart had room for any who needed a piece of it. So, Alice Mae, on the wings of a butterfly may you rise to God's kingdom. Know that you were a gift to us all and we will think of you always with joy and love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, with Father David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. before Mass at St. Lawrence on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019