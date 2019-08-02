|
Alice Marie (Hayes) Lancaster
Muncie - Alice Marie (Hayes) Lancaster, at the age of 83, as a gentle summer rain fell, peacefully slipped away wrapped in the arms of angels. Alice was surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren in her home. As she began her new journey to heaven, a beautiful rainbow appeared across the summer sky in her last goodbye to her family.
Born March 27, 1936, the only daughter to Dr. Theodore R. and Gladys Ellen (McNitt) Hayes, Alice was raised on North Street with the help of her Aunt Mary Ellen Hayes. She also loved her days spent with family and friends on Lake Gage. She attended Emerson Elementary, graduated in 1954 from Muncie Central High School, where she made many lifelong friends. She attended Rockford College, Purdue University, and Ball State Teachers College, and on August 4, 1956, married her best friend, Charles W. (Pat) Lancaster.
Together, they started a family and raised four children who loved her dearly, daughter, Beth (Michael) McCrady, Albany, sons Bret Lancaster and Brad Lancaster, Muncie, and daughter Julie (Mark) Eskew, Eaton.
In the early years, Alice and Pat started a business known as Scotch Quick Wash in the Northwest Plaza. As much as they enjoyed the quiet neighborhood they lived in, they decided it would be best to raise their family in the country and purchased their first farm in 1963, and in 1969, their second farm with a large, old farmhouse, and moved to the country. Farm living was the life for her and along with her children, they raised Shetland ponies, bucket calves, lots of chickens and one mean rooster. She was very involved in the farming operation and their rental business, and mowed endless amounts of grass on her John Deere tractor.
Alice was blessed with grandchildren which adored her. Zachary (Kelli) Sebastian, Scottsdale, AZ, Kalee (Michael) Rector, Muncie, Britney (Nic) Mettert, Sarasota, FL, Chelsey (Josh Richards) Lancaster, Gaston, Josie (Reid Harper) Lancaster, Ft. Wayne, Hannah (Kegan Morris) Lancaster, Roanoke, and Dr. Teresa (Jeffrey) Watkins, Muncie; great grandchildren, Kassidy Irving, Kadence and Kenzie Rector, Olivia, Lola Ann and Charles Sebastian, Drew and Haley Sours, Christiana and Alexis Dotson, Jeffrey, Andy, Mason and Madison Watkins, Allison and Colin McCrady, and Chris Kirchgassner.
Alice is also survived by one brother, Dr. Theodore M. Hayes, Angola; a niece; two nephews; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a special aunt, Mary Hayes; mother and father-in-law, Bessie and Earl Jones; and a niece, Melissa Hayes.
Family and friends will gather to honor this kind, gentle woman at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, on August 4, 2019, on her 63rd wedding anniversary, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, or one hour prior to services on Monday.
And then say goodbye and until we meet again somewhere over the rainbow.
Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Alice walked the last of her journey with her best friend and caregiver, Pat, with grace and dignity. "Hey Pat, thank you!".
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 2, 2019