|
|
Alice Prettyman
Muncie - Alice Prettyman, 82, Advocate for Philanthropy and Education
Alice B. Prettyman, long-time resident of Muncie, died peacefully in Illinois after a brief illness. She was the retired Vice President for Planned Giving for the Ball State University Foundation.
Earlier this year, Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edwin Prettyman. Alice is survived by her daughters, Doreen Vieitez (David) and Shelley Prettyman; her sister-in-law, Helen Hickam (Frank); and her niece and nephew.
Alice was born in Lancaster County, PA, to the late Reverend Lester B. and Fannie B. Brubaker. Alice valued her Lancaster County roots throughout her lifetime, and enjoyed sharing recipes and treats from her heritage with family and friends. She graduated from Roxborough High School in Philadelphia in 1954, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA, in 1958.
In the early years of her marriage, Alice devoted herself to her family, while remaining active in her church and community service. Alice later returned to school, completing a Master of Arts in Counseling and Applied Gerontology from Ball State in 1982, and then launched a distinguished career in philanthropy. Alice joined the staff of the Ball State University Foundation as a planned giving assistant in 1982, ultimately rising to the position of Vice President for Planned Giving. Alice was a tireless and passionate advocate for Ball State throughout her career, working with her colleagues to expand and enhance the charitable planned giving program supporting the university. Upon her retirement from Ball State in 2006, it was noted that Alice had helped hundreds of Ball State alumni and friends fulfill their philanthropic wishes by assisting them with their future gifts to the university.
In recognition of her dedication and service, Alice was the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Notable among these were Ball State's Benny Award in 1997, given to individuals who have contributed outstanding service to the university, and the State of Indiana Governor's Action Program Community Award in 1991.
Alice's many memberships included the National Committee on Planned Giving, Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, Altrusa Club of Muncie, East Central Indiana Phi Beta Kappa Association, Ball State Women's Club, American Association of University Women, YWCA Board of Directors, and High Street United Methodist Church Foundation Board.
Alice's daughters will remember her most as a loving, devoted mother with a deeply sweet nature, positive attitude, strong sense of humor, and unwavering ethics.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019