Allan E. Fouch
Muncie - Allan E. Fouch, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on April 24, 1949, the son of Otis and Juanita (Houk) and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1967. He served his country in The United States Navy from 1968 until 1972.
Allan retired from Chrysler Casting after several years of service as a journeyman tool and die maker. He loved college football and also loved being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of fifty years and High School sweetheart, Peggy (Mathews) Fouch; two children, Martina Fouch and Christopher Fouch (wife, Rachel); grandchildren, Kristen Workman (husband, Jacob), Kaitlyn Johnson, Colin Fouch and Derrick Blevins; his great-grandchildren, Kaili Workman, Gabriel Johnson and Kenna Workman; his mother, Juanita Fouch; two brothers, Paul Fouch and Fred Fouch; a sister, Paula Wright; and several nieces nephews and cousins.
Services will be 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road. Military Rites will follow by The United States Navy and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020