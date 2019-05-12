|
Allen "Jay" Conatser passed away on May 5th, 2019 in Muncie, IN. He was born in Wilder, Tennessee up on Possum Hollow on January 8th, 1937.
Jay was a hardworking, funny, stubborn but very caring man who loved his family dearly. Jay was born and raised southern meaning he loved his westerns, cowboy boots, and his pistol. He enjoyed telling stories about his past and the trouble he would sometimes have gotten himself into.
He served in the Navy from 1952-1956 and worked as a plumber where fellow plumbers referred to him as the best journeyman they knew, before retiring in 1996 . He loved everyone's company and always made sure to let you know he loved you before you left. Jay's trusty companion for the past 13 years has always been his beloved dog Buster and his cat that joined the family a few years later. Jay loved being a dad but he truly loved taking on the roles as "papaw". He was always so proud of his family and wouldn't be afraid to speak what was on his mind if he didn't approve of something. Jay will always be remembered as an amazing man with a huge heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Dewey & Eunice Conatser and his brother "RC" Ralph Conatser.
He is survived by sons; Ralph Conatser (Tamra) and Robby Conatser (Courtney), his sister Edith Beaty and Vonda Dobbins. He has four grandchildren that he loved dearly; Ciara Conatser, Kennedy Conatser, Cole Conatser, Tennessee Conatser and was expecting another Monday.
Memorial services to be held in Tennessee at later posting.
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019