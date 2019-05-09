|
|
Allen E. Cooper
Muncie - Allen E. Cooper, 78, Muncie, passed away Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born Wednesday, February 12, 1941, in Muncie, the son of James D. and Flora Bell Cooper. Allen loved playing basketball, pitching horseshoes, gardening, planting flowers, and working in his yard. He worked at Broderick's Foundry and retired from MCL Restaurant in 2017. Allen attended True Light Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Cooper and Sammie Cooper; one brother, Sylvester; two sisters, Alma and Louise; six grandchildren, Jacob Adam, Sierra Nicole, Katrina, Tara-Jean, Dane and Crystal; several great-grandchildren including, Kadence and Zachary "Bubba"; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Flora Bell Cooper; his wife, Nancy Sue Cooper on April 4, 2018, three step-sons, James, Rickie and David; three brothers, Bill, Danny and Butch; and one sister, Zelma.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at True Light Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday at church.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019