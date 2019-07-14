Allen R. Spring, Jr.



Winchester - 57, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, IN surrounded by loved ones.



He was born on February 15, 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Allen R. Spring and Joan A. (Behringer) Spring.



Allen graduated from Bad Axe High School in Bad Axe, Michigan. He then went to Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo Michigan where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in education. He then graduated from Ball State University where he received a Master of Arts degree, majoring in history.



Allen taught at the Wharton Military Institute in Chicago, IL and at Northside Middle School in Muncie, Indiana. He taught social studies and physical education for over thirty years. He coached track at Northside, cross country at Central High School, and coached athletes who competed/placed in national AAU Junior Olympic and USA Track and Field Championships.



Allen was an accomplished athlete, he played basketball, football, track, and soccer in high school. He also played semiprofessional volleyball and competed in decathlons and mini marathons and was a cycling enthusiast. He was an avid antique, stamp, coin, plate, and dragon collector, a bonsai arborist, and an expert genealogy researcher who was proud of his Viking ancestry.



Survivors include his daughter, Laurelen Spring; father, Allen R. Spring; sister, Tammy Holtkamp (husband, Dave); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan A. (Behringer) Spring.



Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. The family asks friends come with memories to share about Allen.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's International, PO Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121, Child ID # 1031047.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on July 14, 2019