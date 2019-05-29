Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Allora Claudette Konkle


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Muncie - Allora Claudette Konkle, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

She was born on Friday, May 14, 1948, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Lawrence "Larry" and Hilda Mae (Curtis) Lee. Allora worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Marsh Supermarket for twenty-seven years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, gardening, researching genealogy, antiquing and attending carnivals. More than anything, Allora was an extremely family oriented person who loved her family dearly. She was a true matriarch.

Survivors include her children, Kevin Konkle, Karla Gulley, and Kristin (husband, Charles) Wolfe; seven grandchildren, Kaleb, Harlee, Kore', Bri'Anna, Weston, Jackson, and Lillian; eight great-grandchildren, Terrah, Kason, Maddix, Kayde, Adalayne, Charley, and two more on the way; one brother, Riley Lee; and one sister, Elnora Yarger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Mason; and two brothers, George Lee and Jack Petty.

Services to celebrate Allora's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Christopher Goad officiating.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
