Yorktown - Alma Harriett (Scott) Harkrader, 100, passed away Friday evening at Living Petals Nursing home near Middletown She was born in Daleville, Indiana, August 28, 1919, the daughter of William and Emma Orebaugh Scott. She was a 1937 graduate of Daleville High School and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service in 1988.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, 3 sisters, Sylvia Gregory, Muriel Richman and Ellen Briggs and 4 brothers, Royal, Louis, Leonard and Roland Scott.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, especially Beverly Scott Dunn and very close friends, Candy and Rudy Ballard.

Private services will be held with burial at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie.

Memorials may be made to the Salem Township/Daleville Fire Department.

Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
