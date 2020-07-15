1/
Alma L. Holland
Alma L. Holland

Muncie - Alma L. Holland, 91, Muncie, passed away Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, at Westminster Village.

She was born Monday, December 3, 1928, in Terre Haute, the daughter of Wesley E. and Vera (Lee) Owen. Alma was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church for many years, a member of the Moose Lodge and a sixty year member of the Pi Omicron Omega sorority. She volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital and the Hospitality House. Alma enjoyed knitting, cross stitching and working "word puzzles" and she was an avid Pacers and Colts fan. Alma retired as Business Office Supervisor at Ivy Tech where she worked for over twenty-five years.

Survivors include her son, Brad (wife, Beth) Holland; brother, Donald Owen; three grandchildren, Marilee "Mari" (husband, Kevin) McDonald, Danielle (husband, Ryan) Parker, and David Holland; six great-grandchildren, Nate McDonald, Nick McDonald, Noah McDonald, Lilly McDonald, Grace Parker, and Emerson Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Vera Owen; her husband of fifty-three years, Ernest E. Holland, who passed away July 9, 2002; son, Bruce Holland; and her sister, Imogene Dickerson.

Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674.

Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.elmfunerahome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
