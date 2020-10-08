Aloyse "A.J." Baney
Muncie - Aloyse "A.J." Baney, age 83, formerly of Muncie, died September 23, 2020 at Citrus Health & Rehabilitation Center in Inverness, FL following an extended illness. Born September 23, 1937 in Muncie, A.J. was a 1955 graduate of Royerton High School. She worked at the Muncie Visitors Bureau for 22 years before retiring in 2006 and was very active during that time promoting Muncie and Delaware County. A.J. was instrumental in securing Garfield for the Bureau and belonged to numerous organizations affiliated with her career. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, Creative Prose, Altrusa, and various church groups. She also enjoyed teaching and playing the piano. In 2014 she moved to Floral City, Florida along with her husband, Carl.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Carl E. Baney, Floral City, FL; son: David C. Baney (wife: Susan), Summitville; daughter: Elizabeth A. Franklin (husband: Will), Kokomo; 4 grandchildren: David Baney, Alexis Baney, Kassandra Carter (husband: Dustin), and Andrew Baney.
She is preceded in death by her father: Tracy C. Dull; mother: Edna Dull Pack, and a brother: John Dull.
A memorial service will occur 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Parson Mortuary with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the mortuary.
Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Riverside United Methodist Church, 1201 Wheeling Ave., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.