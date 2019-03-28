|
Alvie Johnnie Bickford
Muncie - Alvie Johnnie Bickford, 92, passed away on March 25, 2019. Alvie was born in Pikeville, TN, the son of Claude L. and Artie L. Bickford.
Alvie is a U.S. Navy veteran. He drove semi trucks for Duffy Tool in Muncie for over 20 years, retiring in 1992. He had a love for animals as well as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Alvie will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. He and his late wife, Matilda, also belonged to the Eagles Lodge.
Alvie is survived by his children: Sheila (David) Gilbert, Karen (Wayne) Martin, Donald G. (Barbara A.) Bickford, Ron Bickford, Michael Bickford, and Kenny (Lisa) Bickford; sisters: Leola Campbell of Ringold, GA and Luceille Reagon of Pikeville, TN; 6 grandchildren: Tanya Bickford, Rob Martin, Lori (Chad) Williams, Ryan (McKenzie) Bickford, Kyle Bickford, and Kenadee Bickford; step-grandchild, Justin Gilbert; 5 great-grandchildren: Damon Goodman, Kelsey Williams, Nathan Williams, Brittany (Andy) Waldo, and Sarah Martin; great-great-grandchild, Kenna Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Alvie was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, wife, Matilda M. Bickford of 58 years; and brother, L.J. Bickford.
Visitations will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as well as on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., also within the funeral home, with military honors afforded. Memorial contributions in Alvie's memory may be made to ARF, 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47304. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 28, 2019