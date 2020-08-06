1/1
Alyssa Michele Elliott
1985 - 2020
Pendleton - Alyssa Michele Elliott, 35, of Pendleton, passed away July 31, 2020, at Riverview Hospital, Noblesville, Alyssa was born February 6, 1985, in Muncie, to Steve and Tracy (Gourley) Elliott.

She graduated from Pendleton Heights High School in 2003. She was an amazing mother to her daughter Zailyn. She loved spending time with her family, playing card games, board games, watching her daughter play travel softball, and traveling the world. She was such a loyal friend, always there for everyone. Alyssa's sweet presence and soft heart will have a long-lasting impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her parents, Steve and Tracy Elliott of Pendleton; beloved daughter, Zailyn Rae Hunter of Noblesville; brother, and sister in law, Jeremiah and Jessica Elliott of Plainfield. She was an amazing loving aunt to her niece and nephews, Easton, Oakley, and Remi Lou Elliott. She was deeply loved by her maternal grandparents, Tom and Brenda Gourley of Muncie; and paternal grandparents, Jess and Joyce Elliott of Fortville,; Aunts and Uncles, Cindy and Cecil Seabolt of Xenia, Chris and Karen Gourley, of Selma, Darren and Ranae Gourley, of Fishers; Kindlyn and Kirk Richmond of Fishers; As well as great Aunts and Uncles and several cousins.

We will deeply miss her sweet heart and will love her forever.

Fly High Momma- Zailyn

Friends may call at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State Street, Pendleton, Indiana, Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Mask will be required in accordance with the current state mandate with social distancing. Private graveside services to be held.

Online condolences may be posted at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We will never forget that sweet little girl.
Bod and Debbie Adams
Friend
August 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss you are all in our prayers.We love you Zaylin.
Pam an Mark Proffitt
Friend
August 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family. We are praying for you and your family.
Jamie Pickering
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
Sending prayers to here family.
Jim Hetrick
Friend
August 2, 2020
Sending prayers to her family and all friends. Alyssa was such a kind soul.
Doris Marcum
Friend
August 2, 2020
Prayers for you Alyssa.
Randy Turner
Family Friend
August 2, 2020
Tracy- I am so sorry for your loss! Such a beautiful daughter she was! May our Lord be with you and your family! I remember when she was born and all the love that surrounded you guys! You are all in my prayers
VeLinda Walker
Friend
August 2, 2020
I am so devastated and sorry for all of you. Take advantage of family and friends to help you get thru this. You are constantly in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry.
Barbara Salyers
Friend
August 2, 2020
My heart is broken. She was like a sister to me. Praying for your family and friends at this hardest of times.
Steve Dare
Coworker
