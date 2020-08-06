Alyssa Michele Elliott
Pendleton - Alyssa Michele Elliott, 35, of Pendleton, passed away July 31, 2020, at Riverview Hospital, Noblesville, Alyssa was born February 6, 1985, in Muncie, to Steve and Tracy (Gourley) Elliott.
She graduated from Pendleton Heights High School in 2003. She was an amazing mother to her daughter Zailyn. She loved spending time with her family, playing card games, board games, watching her daughter play travel softball, and traveling the world. She was such a loyal friend, always there for everyone. Alyssa's sweet presence and soft heart will have a long-lasting impression on everyone she met.
She is survived by her parents, Steve and Tracy Elliott of Pendleton; beloved daughter, Zailyn Rae Hunter of Noblesville; brother, and sister in law, Jeremiah and Jessica Elliott of Plainfield. She was an amazing loving aunt to her niece and nephews, Easton, Oakley, and Remi Lou Elliott. She was deeply loved by her maternal grandparents, Tom and Brenda Gourley of Muncie; and paternal grandparents, Jess and Joyce Elliott of Fortville,; Aunts and Uncles, Cindy and Cecil Seabolt of Xenia, Chris and Karen Gourley, of Selma, Darren and Ranae Gourley, of Fishers; Kindlyn and Kirk Richmond of Fishers; As well as great Aunts and Uncles and several cousins.
We will deeply miss her sweet heart and will love her forever.
Fly High Momma- Zailyn
Friends may call at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State Street, Pendleton, Indiana, Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. Mask will be required in accordance with the current state mandate with social distancing. Private graveside services to be held.
