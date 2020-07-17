Amanda Jo Floyd
Amanda Jo Floyd, age, 41 of Springport, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her childhood home after an extended illness surrounded with loved ones and her closest cousin and best friend, Jessica (Phipps) May. She was born May 5, 1979 in Muncie, Indiana, a daughter of Shellie Floyd and Margaret (Copley) Guinn.
Amanda loved her family and friends with her whole heart and always made sure they knew it. She loved to cook and feed everyone and would never let anyone leave hungry. She was very loyal to loved ones and always had a kind heart and a helping hand. She carried herself with much dignity and grace. She will always be loved and truly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Guinn, stepfather, Stewart Guinn; daughters, Shealynn Orr, Jada Orr, Janae Orr; a son, Billy Orr; grandchildren, Mi Angel Jones, Ty Queil Stennis, Jr., Jason Becroft Jr; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Shellie Floyd; maternal grandparents, Arlie D. & Virginia R. Copley; paternal grandparents, Shellie & Virginia Floyd.
The family will be celebrating her life with a private memorial service. Online condolences may be made at www.macerhall.com
. The funeral directors and staff of Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Homes are honored to serve the family of Amanda Floyd.