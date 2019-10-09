|
|
Amanda Phillips
Muncie - Amanda Sue Phillips, 58, of Muncie, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born in Muncie, Indiana to the late Shirley and Glen Shaner. She was a lover of bingo, but especially loved her family and her grandchildren.
Amanda is survived by her two daughters, Miranda Dickinson and Patricia Kerrigan; Brothers, Gerald (Megan) Shaner and Glen Shaner Jr.; Grandchildren, Ayden Johnson, Aubree Case, Rory Kerrigan, Mandy Jane Kerrigan; Niece, Shaena Shaner, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Glen Shaner Sr.; Sister, Diana (Alan) Sargent.
There will be a visitation for Amanda, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305, with services following at 1 p.m.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019