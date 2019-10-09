Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Phillips Obituary
Amanda Phillips

Muncie - Amanda Sue Phillips, 58, of Muncie, passed away October 7, 2019. She was born in Muncie, Indiana to the late Shirley and Glen Shaner. She was a lover of bingo, but especially loved her family and her grandchildren.

Amanda is survived by her two daughters, Miranda Dickinson and Patricia Kerrigan; Brothers, Gerald (Megan) Shaner and Glen Shaner Jr.; Grandchildren, Ayden Johnson, Aubree Case, Rory Kerrigan, Mandy Jane Kerrigan; Niece, Shaena Shaner, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Glen Shaner Sr.; Sister, Diana (Alan) Sargent.

There will be a visitation for Amanda, Monday, October 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305, with services following at 1 p.m.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now