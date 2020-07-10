Amber Arlene Huey-Stone



Muncie - Amber Arlene Huey-Stone, 41



June 20, 2020 Amber left her earthly home to cavort with the other angels. After a long brave terrible fight with cancer, she left behind a bruised and battered soul, her husband Keegan Stone. Amber was born in Muncie, Indiana August 3, 1978 by cesarean section. She started out with a special flair. Her mother Linda wrote the following poem:



Chubby Cheeks



Look at those chubby little cheeks and crooked little smile.



She's my precious angel face and she knows it all the while.



I love to feel her angel breath when she holds her face to mine.



She knows she holds my heart strings and my heart likes that just fine.



I stroke her silky skin as she snuggles next to mine.



Brilliant light is coming from her eyes, her eyes the color of the skies.



Such a gift as it pierces mine.



You came unexpectedly, just when I had my life all settled.



At first an unwelcome surprise.



We had no room or money, I was too set in my ways.



But who could put a price on the light in those eyes.



The first time I saw those eyes they seemed to be so wise.



As if they knew my past and where our future lies.



Just look at those little chubby cheeks and little hands that always seek.



Chubby cheeks my words are pure and true.



Chubby little cheeks I love you I truly truly do!



Love, Mom



Later after all the chemo medications, she was chubby cheeks again.



Amber attended Muncie schools. Amber's kindergarten teacher thought she was autistic because she wouldn't speak. When she went to Southside H.S., she blossomed. Amber was in ROTC and orchestra where she played the cello (as her mother did). She really loved Drama and was an honor student in Latin.



A little over a year ago, between chemo treatments, Amber, Angie, Linda and her friend Kathy Halstead, went to Las Vegas. A good time was had by all. We were so grateful that we went because that was the last time we saw her in person.



Amber was most known for her love of animals. When visiting the San Francisco Zoo, she said it made her sad. She wanted them all released to their country of origin. Amber worked at the Best Little Cat House in Pasadena and at the Cat Safari in San Francisco. One of her co-workers called her the "Cat Whisperer" because she could work with the most difficult cats. She stood by her beliefs by becoming a vegan. She regularly charmed a Scrub Jay to land on her hand to get a peanut.



Amber leaves behind her husband Keegan Stone (San Francisco), her daughter and son Taylor and Mike Wilson (Noblesville, IN) (both smart and talented),a sister Angie Huey (Parker City, IN), a brother Tony Huey(Muncie, IN), her mother Linda Huey (Muncie, IN), brother-in-law Connor Stone (San Francisco), who shot their beautiful wedding video, her mother and father-in-law Tommi Lou and Wally, (California), aunt Arlene Green,(Hawaii), uncle Lee Buckmaster (Hawaii), uncle and aunt Stuart and Georgia Buckmaster (Muncie, IN), uncle and aunt Bill and Dian Wood (Muncie, IN), aunt Sandy Barton (Muncie, IN), great uncle Norris Blocker (Decatur, IN), special friends Brandie Haskins and Molly, and Ellie May her cat.



Amber was preceded in death by her father Dan Huey, brother Danny Jr., grandparents Richard and Bernice Buckmaster, Leo and Thelma Wood, cousin Tammy, uncle Gary Barton, uncle Alan Buckmaster, uncle Mickey Buckmaster, friend Kara and Spoonie her cat.



Sincere thankyou from the family to hospice nurse Jennifer.



We are asking everyone to plant sunflowers in Amber's honor. When you see a sunflower say "Hi Amber".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store