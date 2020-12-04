Amos Marion Rodgers, Jr.
Eaton - Amos Marion Rodgers, Jr. of Eaton passed from this life into eternal life at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie, Indiana. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on January 25, 1934 to the late Amos Marion Rodgers, Sr. and Grace (Huntzinger) Rodgers.
Amos was an ordained deacon and taught Sunday school at North Delaware Baptist Church in Royerton, Indiana for forty years. He later pastored Gaston Baptist Church in Gaston, Indiana for 10 years and worked in quality control at Borg Warner for 44 years. He married Frances (Hollingsworth) Rodgers in Upland, Indiana on July 5, 1954, and together they raised their children. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a big jokester at heart.
Amos is survived by his son, Richard "Brad" Rodgers (Shelli) of Eaton, Indiana; daughters, Mitzi L. Thames (Steve) of Eaton, Indiana and Karen D. Lewis of South Carolina; sisters, Jean Neal of Pendleton, Indiana and Elaine Young of Frankfort, Indiana; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Amos was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Marion Rodgers, Sr. and Grace (Huntzinger) Rodgers; wife, Frances (Hollingsworth) Rodgers; son, Joseph Andrew Rodgers; and brother, Barney Rodgers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial donations may be made to the Muncie Mission. Visit https://www.munciemission.org/
for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.