Andrea K. Erli
Springport - Andrea K. Erli, 43, resident of Springport, passed away August 7, 2020 from injuries in a motorcycle accident. She was born in Muncie, May 14, 1977, the daughter of Ron Erli and Kathy Davis.
She attended Union High School and graduated from Shenandoah High School. She was employed at Montana Mike's in Anderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Alayna (Austin Choate) Abshire of Muncie and Alivia Johnson of Springport, mother and father Ron Erli of Middletown and Kathy Davis of Mt. Summit, , brother, Spencer (Laura) Erli of Pendleton, Aunts; Kristi Davis and Kari Cook of Springport, Mary Erli of Anderson, Jan (Fred) Shryock of Anderson, and Debbie (Terry) Cole of Middletown, Special cousin/nephew, Vaughn Cook of Springport, special friend, Bill King of Pendleton, cousins, friends and many unofficial family she adopted along her way.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and an uncle.
Services will be held on Saturday at 4:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of the services. CDC protocol will be in place with masks, social distancing and hand sanitation in place.
